People looking to take a weekend trip this summer can look no farther than Sun Valley. It’s only about two and a half hours away and Ballet Sun Valley is hosting two outdoor dance festivals at the Sun Valley Pavilion.
“We are very excited to present an expanded season of ballet performances in the iconic Sun Valley Pavilion, the first festival in early July and the second in late August,” wrote Executive Director of Ballet Sun Valley, Kelli Quinlan, in an email. “The 2021 season is going to be very special because for most of the artists this will be their first time performing in Sun Valley and it’s their first return to the stage in almost 18 months. In July we are also premiering several new works and the August festival marks the debut of BalletX in Sun Valley. This season should not be missed”
The festivals, on July 12 & 13 and August 22 & 23 begin at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 16, and run from $50-$500. People can get more information at the Ballet’s website balletsunvalley.org.
The July event has two gala performances that feature artists from some of the best ballet companies around the world including: The San Francisco Ballet, The New York Ballet, The Houston Ballet, The Pacific Northwest Ballet and The Washington Ballet. The dancers will perform works by Danielle Rowe, Jessica Lang, Stanton Welch, George Balanchine, Justin Peck and Edwaard Liang. The July festival will also include a performance of Alejandro Cerrudo’s new work Future Memory.
The August festival features dancers from the popular BalletX Company from Philadelphia. The company performs more contemporary style work. BalletX’s performance on the first night features Matthew Neenan’s Sunset, o639 Hours, with music composed by Rosie Langabeer and the Sunset band. The next night BalletX will perform works by Nicolo Fonte, Amy Seiwert, Jorma Elo and Gustavo Ramirez Sansano.
“BalletX is delighted to join Ballet Sun Valley this summer for the first time,” wrote Artistic and Executive Director at BalletX, Christine Cox, in an email. “We’re looking forward to sharing our unique repertory, featuring a full-length ballet and a diverse program of our favorite ballets. As a company we are passionate about building audiences around the globe that lean in and fall in love with dance.”