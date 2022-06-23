Ballet Sun Valley, in Sun Valley, Idaho is presenting the Boston Ballet led by Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. This is the first time the Boston Ballet will be performing in Sun Valley.
“I am thrilled Boston Ballet is invited to Ballet Sun Valley 2022 and eager to showcase two specially curated programs, demonstrating the range and versatility of our repertoire and company,” Nissinen said in a press release.
The performances are Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. in the Sun Valley Pavilion. To purchase tickets people can go to balletsunvalley.org or call the Sun Valley Resort Box Office at 208-622-2135.
The two nights of performances feature different styles and are both classic and contemporary, so there’s a little something for everyone. There will also be three world premiers from the Boston Ballet’s 2022 season. The Boston Ballet company has been around since 1963 and has 69 dancers. People can learn more at bostonballet.org.
The night of the 24th has four different performances: “Point of Departure;” “Chaconne pas de deux;” “Swan Lake White Swan and Black Swan pas de deux;” and “Blake Works I.” The 25th also has four different shows: “Chaptered in Fragments;” “Tsukiyo;” “Chaconne pas de deux;” and “DEVIL’S/eye.” Music ranges from classical to contemporary and the performance of “DEVIL’S/eye” even features music from The Rolling Stones.