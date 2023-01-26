“Exuberant. Imaginative. Moving.” — Ballet Idaho lead artist Daniel Ojeda.
Get ready. Ballet Idaho’s "Anthology" is coming to the Boise State University SPEC Center Feb. 9 through Feb. 12. "Anthology" will feature the choreography of lead artist Daniel Ojeda and guest choreographers Dani Rowe, Jonathan Fredricksen and Christopher Stowell. According to a Ballet Idaho press release, the performance will be highlighted by live musical accompaniment from local favorites Del Parkinson and Leta Harris Neustaedter.
Glimpse of the Program
The first of a four-part program will feature Ojeda’s "Bad Faith," set to the music of local musician Franklin Tillo. "Bad Faith" takes its inspiration from one act plays, mainly focusing on the themes of forgiveness, judgement, authenticity, and communication breakdown. It shows the audience "the widest possible range of what dance can be. It’s the perfect representation for someone who has never seen dance before because it offers them every option under the sun” said Ojeda.
In "Chaminade," Rowe’s neoclassical dance will explore the fine line between classical and contemporary.
Fredricksen’s first choreographed piece for Ballet Idaho merges storytelling, dance, and interdisciplinary form. His creative work highlights the human experience.
"Eyes on You" takes its inspiration from classical cinema. Stowell’s dances are accompanied by musician Cole Porter, taking viewers through the interior lives of the characters that remind us that "ballet can be lovely and impressive, while not taking itself too seriously,” said the press release.
About Ballet Idaho
Ballet Idaho has been performing in the state of Idaho since 1972 and is the only professional ballet company in Idaho, Montana, or Wyoming. Currently, the Ballet Idaho staff consists of 24 dancers, a professional teaching staff of 18, a production staff of three, and an administrative staff of 12. Ballet Idaho offers a full 23 performance season running from November through May. Ballet Idaho’s educational outreach programs serve over 15,000 students during the academic year while also serving more than 24,000 audience members.
For more information about Ballet Idaho, it’s upcoming season, or to purchase tickets, go to the website at balletidaho.com.
