Local artist Sue Latta is a prolific sculpture and a significant figure in Boise's art scene, as well as the LGBTQ community. Her Boise studio space was vandalized sometime on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 1.
“As far as I know nothing was stolen, but there was a lot of energy that went into destroying everything,” said Latta. “They even threw the big heavy tables over. It’s just so disheartening: Who goes and just breaks art?”
In the wake of the incident, Latta has begun cleaning her space, but much property damage has been done to tools she cannot fix and art that is now beyond repair. She had an upcoming show at Capitol Contemporary Gallery with Randy Van Dyke called Absence, and the artist said that most of the art she would have contributed to that exhibition has been ruined.
Latta said she left work around 1 p.m. on Saturday, and returned to the studio around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. When she pulled up she noticed her shop's swamp cooler was on the ground and said her first thought was that it might have fallen out of the building.
“Of course it didn’t just fall out of the building, though I just can’t get over someone just destroying art,” she said.
Latta said the only damage in the studio, which she shares with two other organizations, one being Treefort, was to her space and the front door had been busted outwards. She said it must have taken a lot of energy to throw the equipment around, and added that the police were were considering that the incident may be a hate crime, "but I can't even imagine that," she said.
An investigation by the Boise Police Department is ongoing, and according to Public Information Officer Haley Williams, there has so far been no evidence that the incident is a hate crime and no arrests have been made.
Although the break-in devastated Latta’s space and art, some of the art in its damaged form may still be in keeping with her upcoming exhibition, and she said she has gotten heartening support.
“The outpouring of love from the community has been so amazing,” said Latta. “I’m alternating with experiencing waves of anxiety and feelings of love from all of the support, all of the people saying something or helping, it’s just been so amazing.”
Absence will hang at the gallery for the month of August, and people who’d like to help Latta can contribute to a go-fund me started by a patron.