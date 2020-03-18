Cue last minute changes, closed doors and call a meeting ASAP: Organizations across Boise are making difficult decisions on whether to cancel, continue or postpone their events in response to COVID-19.
Arts nonprofits like Ballet Idaho and Boise Philharmonic have already begun asking for financial support from the community and the government, calling on patrons to consider donating the value of their tickets rather than requesting refunds.
For Ballet Idaho, which recently cancelled performances of its show, Light/Dark, finding alternative ways to secure funds is crucial in the midst of a pandemic.
“We don’t have financial reserves set aside for emergencies of this magnitude, and as an arts nonprofit we have very small margins. So, being put in a position to quickly have to decide such a thing for the sake and health of our patrons, as well as all of our staff and dancers, was unexpected,” said Marketing Director Alanna Love.
The company filmed dress rehearsals of Light/Dark in advance, and plan to release the footage in place of the live performances.
“If all goes well they’ll be able to donate, to watch ballet and contribute that way,” said Love.
Boise Philharmonic has joined The League of American Orchestras in advocating for federal relief by reaching out to local representatives. On March 6, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, a bill addressing emergency funding to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and its economic impacts.
“Our industry is based on tickets, gatherings and events, and we’ve been effectively shut down. We really will need that federal or local government support, as we look forward to the future, because it’s unclear how long this outbreak will be going on,” said Executive Director Laura Reynolds.
It’s not just about the community supporting the arts, it’s also about how the arts can support the community. Boise Philharmonic is looking for ways to remotely connect with patrons.
“Music and art are such an essential part of how people are able to express themselves and something that’s needed during these times,” said Reynolds.
Turn to page 16 for a list of cancellations, postponements and reschedules from some of Boise’s major arts organizations.