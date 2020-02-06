MatthewWordell_Treefort2019-0415
The third and final wave of Treefort artists announcements is out, bringing the total lineup to 500 bands, 184 of which are local, over the five-day festival and marking the biggest artist count in Treefort history.

Treefort and Boise favorites Summer Cannibals are on the new announcement, as well as disco dance duo from Los Angeles, Fleetmac Wood, which will do double duty at Treefort, performing at the performance art showcase for Artfort on top of a stage act.

The festival runs Wednesday-Sunday, March 25-29.

In addition to the music, Treefort also made a series of announcements about Artfort, which will include a full five-day run of Dragfort. "Fort of Drag" was a smash success last year, so this year, it’s got its very own “fort” this year.

The final announcement of artists is available here:

Yob

SNBRN

Yumi Zouma

Haywyre

Georgia

C.W. Stoneking

Fleetmac Wood

Luz Elena Mendoza & The Camas High School Choir

East Forest

Tylor & The Train Robbers

Guayaba

Summer Cannibals

Daniel Kerr

Le Shiv

Street Fever

Sharlese

Michael Manahan

Orchestra Gold

The Black Tones

LED

HOWARDIAN

Nick Delffs

Grupo Adiktos

Tejano Outlaw

Cienega de Zacapu

Birch Pereira & The Gin Joints

Sir Babygirl

Wend

Lunar Temple

Pink Fuzz

Adam Jones and The Righteousness

Valley Queen

The Ghost Ease

Braided Waves

Effy K

Neoma

Succubass

Justus Proffit

Girl Friday

King Pearl

Dark Swallows

The Blind Suns

Black Ends

Bay Faction

Small Million

Kimmortal

Biddadat

Sons of Guns

Hot House West

Frim Fram 4

Douse

Western Daughter

WHOOP-szo

Sondra Sun-Odeon

Transistor Send

Sick Wish

We Miss The Earth

Jonathan Warren & the Billy Goats

Boot Juice

Thomas Paul

Real Don Music

qp

The Dirty Moogs

Self Care

Frankie Tillo

Jenny O.

Zen Mother

With Child

Creature to Creature

Khanvict

Auragraph

E&J

Autonomic Pilot

Ralph Nader Jazz Quartet

Rocci Johnson Band

Dendrons

Serge

Jacq Maliq

Mellisan

Phono Pony

The Blaqks

Beverly Crusher

Get Wet +

The Rare Forms

Meltt

General Mojo’s

Lucid Aisle

White Bike

Alexandria Maillot

Ryan Peck

MDNITE

CJ Boyd

Lung

Bright Old Giant

Ghorot

Kitten Fight

Chief Broom

Breakfast in Silence

sstrawberry

Ponderay

Ezza Rose

Dustin Morris

Parade of Bad Guys

Mr Grant Olsen

Rodeo Screams

Papas

SunDog

Blood Party

Hand Trembler

Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine

Idyltime

Joe Kaplow

10 Cent Stranger

Stranger Danger

Zeta

Good Not Great

Low Water String Band

Faustina Masigat

Matt Dorrien

Luka Kuplowsky

Ryan Oxford

Blanchard

Kabuki Opera House

tuct. & ronhepipes

Deuce Parks

Alastair

Freda Felcher

The New Mood

Ruff Pups

The Boys Ranch

Les Fortunate

See One See Two

Y-O

Dedicated Servers

Katana Boy

Mariah Priddy

Golder Strange

Illicit Nature

Nude Dude

Slurm Flirty Worm

College Level

Porcelain Tongue

Swim Camp

The Simplots

HE/LIUM SHE/LIUM

The Two Tracks

Cal In Red

Tim Andreae

Oyó

Banny Grove

KERA

Endless Atlas

Cloudest Speaker

ACUDETH

Mountains Like Tidal Waves

Aterrima

Spirettes

Temple Canyon

Ana Lete

Ursa Miner

Airport Strangers

Annie Bartholomew

Long Gone John

Marian Call

Clinton Patterson

WOH Club

Maksym

Oliwa

DJ Wendy Fox

Scoon

Something Spicy

Nichole G

Evolushawn

J Wayne

Ivy Rosé

Dirtyworks

Phunktion

Auralux

Kaptain

Dose Amigos

Fingerprince

FUULS

Julez

RU57Y ROBOT

Sahab

Proud Titania

Jesse Blake Rundle

Tracy Morrison

Cabeza

The Scrub Oaks

Blackcat

The Vang Basics

Blanket Ghost

DJ Fangy

FONSONGS

Killin Me Kid

Corduroy Blue

Kelsie Rose

Audiacide

Chaosmonaut

Neocentrics

VEMM

Captain Snafu

Savage Daughters

Blackfriar

The Brents

Bourgeoisie Beats

Not That Jennifer

Bodie

