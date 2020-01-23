At Treefort Music Fest, there's a "fort" for just about everything. From Artfort to Filmfort and Kidfort, there's a variety of options for festival goers.
Treefort hasn't released any artist lineups since its last announcement. However, on Jan. 23, it announced a chance for youth performers to play at Kidfort's Youth Variety Showcase. Participating children from Kindergarten to 12th grade can audition their acts at the Foothills School of Arts and Science on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Included in the news release, Treefort also announced a fresh line-up at Storyfort, which will feature talks from the Peace Corps, local news program Idaho Reports and the Idaho Press' Latinx podcast The Latino Card.
The first Filmfort lineup was also announced, which includes four feature-length films and six short films.