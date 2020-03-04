Third Annual Illumibrate: A Light and Color Festival
JUMP is gearing up for the third annual Illumibrate: a light and color festival for all ages. Festival-goers are being asked to think about the world differently, dream bigger, to live a fuller life and to ask the important question: why not?
Friday, March 6, from 6-11 p.m. the JUMP building will open for people to visit an array of exhibits, performances and meet-up with different artists. On the front lawn, pose for pictures with friends and marvel in the colorful light fixtures a glow at night.
Performers are continuously being added and announced to this jam-packed event.
Get up and groove to a silent disco featuring jams from DJs Effy K, Andy O., Rhythmic Friction and RahKeem, and performances from Corevette Dance Collective, Project Flux and Wakandeez.
QUIRKS Variety Show, hosted by Austin Von Johnson, spotlights a multitude of acts: Boise Circus Guild, Starbelly School of Dance, Upward Inertia, Shimi Tree flamenco, Impact Dance Center, Open Arms Dance Project and more. Belly dancing, therapeutic yoga, circus artists and inclusive modern dance bring a special light to this lineup of events.
Catch a musical performance from Red Light Challenge before wandering around art and collaborative exhibits by Idaho Botanical Garden, Illumicone crew, Treasure Valley Artists Alliance, Rocky Mountain Balloons, Serenity Rock and Such, Jim Daniels, Heather Palmer and more.
Dress to impress with vendors Serendipity Boutique Consignment Clothing, Amanda Fitch Designs and The Reveal costume shop.
In case all the dancing, art and music leaves you feeling hungry and in-need of a recharge, food trucks including Tamales Nelly, Kanak Attack Katering and more will be lined up.
Folks on the long list of presenters and performers for Illumibrate have been successful in their own right, and at one point or another asked the question, why not? This colorful, action-packed event offers many opportunities to scout unique groups in Boise and explore outside of one’s own comfort zone, all while having fun.
—Arianna Creteau