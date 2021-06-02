After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, the Visual Arts Collective in Garden City is opening its doors again with a new art exhibit from Bruce Maurey titled "Re: Incarnate."
The exhibit runs June- July. The artist's reception is June 4 at 6:00 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. and is free. Current COVID recommendations are to be followed. People can get more information at the VAC or the artists website.
Maurey moved to Idaho in 1999 to start his freelance design business called Maurey Design. According to the artists' statement; "The mixed media paintings of “Re:Incarnate” represent a creative pivot in Maurey’s career. After half a decade of fine detailed acrylic portrait work, Maurey sought a new method of expression. He began experimenting with bold strokes of color, mediums, application techniques, and symbolism. Each piece evolves in layers, applied, scrubbed back, and reapplied. The final images are rich with texture and touches of personal narrative."