With time and supplies, crafters around the Treasure Valley have responded to preventative measures and face mask shortages by making and donating their own from home.
“So much has changed since that first week,” said Boise State University Associate Professor and Director of Theatre Arts and Costume Design Darrin Pufall-Purdy.
In the past month, Pufall-Purdy has begun making handmade face masks using scrap fabrics from the Theatre Arts department at Boise State. Designs, the demand for masks and when they would be used have been updated weekly.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, handmade masks are not considered personal protective equipment (PPE), which is used in medical settings. The face masks Pufall-Purdy has been making aren't meant to replace surgical masks or N95 masks, but the cloth face masks are suitable for use in public places, like grocery stores, where social distancing can be difficult to maintain.
There are many variations of handmade face masks, but almost all have a few characteristics in common.
“Essentially it’s a four-piece face mask. There's a lining to it, so it's curved and fits around your face, made of two layers of cotton. We've added a side pleat so it holds a little closer to the face. We've also added buttonholes to each of the corners so that whatever the wearer is using, we've been using elastic and elastic is very hard to come by now, they can alter. But we've been using ribbon or rat tail cord or anything that we can kind of get our hands on, to tie it around the ears. Using button holes, not only are the masks washable but then using buttonholes to attach the either elastic or ribbon or chord it can be easily replaced,” said Pufall-Purdy.
Grace Slaughter, costume shop manager at Boise State, was cleaning out inventory and sorting through fabric at Boise State when she got a call from Pufall-Purdy with the idea to use scraps and make face masks.
“It's just been a really nice way to be supported by the school while also doing something within the community so I was pretty grateful to be able to help,” said Slaughter.
Pufall-Purdy, his family and Slaughter have been making the masks at home while they wait to see what organizations will accept donations.
The group recently provided Edgewood Spring Creek Manor Senior Living with the handmade creations. According to Executive Director Cassidy Martin, there have been no cases at the facility and the handmade face masks have so far been used sparingly; rather, it has continued to use its own stock of medical-grade face masks.
“I think that it’s great that the community has stepped up to help those in healthcare, especially assisted living because assisted living is going to have a hard time with this virus and it’s not easy,” said Martin.
Although Pufall-Purdy has a goal of making 100 face masks a week, store closures have made it difficult to acquire materials. Elastic, cord, ribbon and cotton fabrics are in high demand for the makers at home. There is also a need for plastic filament.
The Maker Lab at Albertsons Library, Boise State Engineering and the Engineering Innovation Studio, and CAES Technical Assistance Program (C-TAP) at Boise State are all working on 3D printing parts for face shields.
“We are going back and forth with the hospitals to make sure they are getting the best design possible for their employees,” said Albertsons Library Maker Lab Manager Amanda Baschnagel.
While they wait for hospitals to start accepting the face shields, they continue to 3D-print. A portion of face shields has already been donated to a group in Mozambique that had a previously established relationship with Zoo Boise and Boise State.
“I think it’s really lovely right now that we are all working outside of our disciplines and have broken down those barriers of engineering versus theater versus sculpture artists versus every other thing on campus. This is truly a situation in which I'm seeing lots of people from lots of different walks of life come together to work towards a similar goal, and everybody's just looking to help each other, which I find really inspiring,” said Baschnagel.
There are no plans to stop making face masks or face shields.
“We're gonna keep going as long as we have to. We're hoping we don't have to do this very long, but as long as there's a need we will,” said Pufall-Purdy.