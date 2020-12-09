There’s a tension built into the holidays between all of the cool things to do—and people’s general unwillingness to brave the cold and get out of the house. In the event that your case of cabin fever has topped out the thermometer, Winter Garden aGlow at the Idaho Botanical Garden has the space to keep you safe and hundreds of thousands of lights to dazzle the senses. It’s perfect for the family or that socially distanced (but still charming and intimate) date. Tickets are FREE-$15.
Winter Garden aGlow is a wintertime tradition. Another such tradition, the Banff Mountain Film Festival, has had to change things up this year. Typically, it would draw hundreds to The Egyptian Theatre in downtown Boise for a slew of short films zeroing in (or zoning out) on the great outdoors. On account of the pandemic, the festival has gone online, and now offers a bevy of rental options, with two packages available for $15 each, or the whole shebang (four hours of mountain entertainment) for $28. Catch the rest of the details at filmfest.banffcentre.ca.
In similar fashion, Ballet Idaho has had to adapt to a new performance environment this season. Traditionally, it would bring The Nutcracker to The Morrison Center stage; but in lieu of its high-octane, in-person performances, this year it will digitally host Movement 2: The Holiday Collection. Join the Ballet Idaho team for curated performances and behind-the-scenes interviews for season subscriber exclusives; or check out Anne Mueller’s world premiere of A Spectacular Holiday Spectacular, an evening of electrifying dance vignettes and original music. Don’t miss it at balletidaho.org.
Just because Ballet Idaho isn’t holding shows at The Morrison Center doesn’t mean The Morrison Center is out of commission. This holiday season, it will host virtual performances by pop singer and podcaster Jim Brickman (who has performed with the likes of Donny Osmond and Olivia Newton-John) (Thursday, Dec. 17, $40-$125), and a selection of Idaho Christmas carols on Monday, Dec. 21. And though it won’t have a full Ballet Idaho Nutcracker this year, it will have a Hip Hop Nutcracker streaming on Saturday, Dec. 12 ($20-$50).
Everyone seems to be reaching for continuity, which makes Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s virtual cabaret fundraiser “The Snow Must Go On” aptly named. Slated for Sunday, Dec. 20, it’s an expansive affair for a good cause. In addition to the aforementioned cabaret, which features the songs and stories of the holidays beamed directly into your home. Take it all in with performances by Adrian Bumpas, Jodi Dominick, Jillian Kates, Marcus Martin, Jessie Cope Miller, Colton Ruyan and Alex Syiek, all directed by Sara Bruner. Tickets ($100-$280) include access to the cabaret, and can be scaled up to include a VIP after party with conversations with the artists, a take-and-heat dinner from Petite 4 and a bottle of bubbly.