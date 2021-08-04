Landscape painting is a tradition that goes back thousands of years. The paintings can be so magical that they transplant people to that particular space and time and the wide view of a landscape can leave the viewer breathless. Artists tend to paint places they’re drawn to, and that falls in-line with Twin Falls artist John Horejs (rhymes with ‘Porsche’). He started painting as a child and is a self-taught artist. His oil paintings have sold all over the world and are in multiple galleries and private collections.
Horejs will be the artist in residence at Gallery 601 painting a new work, probably of the Sawtooth mountains, at the Grove Hotel in the lobby/bar area from Aug. 21 to Sept. 2, everyday from 2-6 p.m. The public is invited to come and watch. Horejs said, “I love talking to people and seeing what they think and who knows, I might let someone pick up a brush and add something.” The painting will be revealed and hung at the Grove Hotel on Sept. 2.
“It’s fun, I don’t easily get bored and I have a lot of ideas,” said Horejs. “I love landscape and Idaho and I love the Sawtooths, Hagerman and the Magic Valley. There are so many gorgeous things to paint here. When the sun comes up in Idaho the sky is so beautiful. Everything is potential subject matter; it’s also an exciting way to make a living.”
Although he wasn’t “classically” trained, the artist had an interest in drawing from an early age and said he’s always found someone to learn from or a new technique to try out. Originally, he thought he might go into psychiatry because of his curiosity about the way people think but eventually found himself drawn to painting.
“I wonder why people think the way they do,” said Horejs, “and painting is exactly that; it’s all about psychology. The art means one thing to me and others have different experiences and I love that. For people to think about the art and how it makes them feel, every experience is personal and different.”
Horejs creates paintings from places that connect with him and that translates to the viewer. His work is also a family affair. His wife manages the business and his children have galleries. He grew up hiking with his father in the Sawtooths.
“Of course it overwhelmed me to see the mountains,” said Horejs.”I am always totally blown away by the sheer majesty of what I see in nature and that’s what I try to portray. I always say it really will take me my whole lifetime to capture that awe and beauty.”
Horejs is constantly trying new things and painting different landscapes. He began working on seascapes when his daughter moved to the coast and he does commissioned work as well. He works in oils and he explains how he works on his website: “My representational/impressionistic paintings are done on hand-made custom contemporary box canvases with no frames, which have become a trademark. I work on one painting at a time, as quickly as possible, so that I’m always working wet oil into wet oil paint.”
Many of his pieces are larger and his custom designed palette only has white and seven colors. His many subjects include western mountain and desert landscapes, skyscapes, gardens and wildflowers. Additionally, all of his art is designed to be hung frameless and made on custom made wrapped-box canvases.
He said it’s a blessing to have so many connections and that the gallery has been wonderful to come up with the in-person painting idea and he thanked The Grove for hosting the art project. Horejs envisions the piece to be 100-inches wide-by-60-inches tall or maybe even larger.
“I have painted hundreds of pictures of the Sawtooths and many other Idaho landscapes,” said Horejs,” and Mother Nature is pretty simple and extremely complex. Like a tree for example — there’s basically only two colors but when colors get mixed it becomes an infinite color palette. And I keep learning; the more you educate yourself the more fascinated you become.”
Watching Horejs while he’s painting should be pretty exciting for viewers as well. Because if anything can connect people on an infectious level it’s pure joy through fascination.
“I admire performance art … this isn’t it but maybe it kinda is,” said Horejs. “I’m going to paint and visit with people while I’m doing it. To me, it’s a blessing because I can learn from input and maybe create a more awesome painting.”
People can get more information and view Horejs art at his website, johnhorejs.com.