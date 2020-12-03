With the Boise Weekly Fiction 101 contest deadline coming up fast, it’s time to show the world you can write your way out of a paper bag.
That deadline is Friday, Dec. 11. Already, dozens of Fiction 101 entries have been received, but as always, the more the merrier. The rules are simple: Just write up your short story and make sure that according to Microsoft Word, it’s exactly 101 words long, not counting the title.
Then, send it our way! Head to boiseweekly.com and check out our submission page and pay the $10/story entry fee. Or, if you’re so inclined, you can pay by check (sent to Boise Weekly c/o Fiction 101, 523 Broad St., Boise, ID 83702)—just be sure to email your entries to editor@boiseweekly.com with “Fiction 101” in the subject line.
Once the entries are in, we’ll hand them off to our panel of judges, who will pick the winning entries that we’ll publish in the Wednesday, Jan. 6, edition of Boise Weekly. Oh, and the winners—they’ll get cash prizes and glory. Get typing!