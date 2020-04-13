Arts and culture come up through the floorboards of society, so while the galleries, theaters and cinemas have shut their doors, artists of all kinds of have kept busy, and many who might not consider themselves artists have started discovering their talents.
That's why Surel's Place launched the Panorama Project.
"The idea is to highlight people's creativity and what they're making at home, when you have just your own family to share what you're working on," said Surel's Place Programming Director Jodi Eichelberger. "I think of it as a virtual refrigerator. We can pick up a kid's work and plaster it on the refrigerator."
The Panorama Project is an online (and Idaho Press print) exhibition of art from artists of all ages, abilities working in most media, designed to give maximum exposure to their work. Much of that art will appear on an online gallery at the Surel's Place website, and select work will be printed in the Sunday, April 19 and 26, Life sections of the Idaho Press. Deadlines for those materials are Wedndays, April 15 and 22.
Submissions can be emailed to info@surelsplace.org, and must include, in addition to the art itself, information about the title, size, materials, the artist's age (if that person is below that age of 18) and a short artist statement.
Judges will also consider poetry for "The Poetry Show" on Radio Boise; writers should submit their work by Wednesday, April 29, so they may be broadcast on Sunday, May 3, at 5 p.m.
According to Eichelberger, the idea for the exhibition came from the daughter of the organization's namesake, Rebecca Kelada, who remains active with Surel's Place; its title riffs off "pandemic."
"We wanted to focus on something more positive than the word 'pandemic,' but also recognizing that the panorama is really stitching together several panels into a bigger picture," Eichelberger said.