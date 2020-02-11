The film industry has evolved significantly over time, though some are bringing it back to its roots. With original scores and plenty of talent, Ben Model captivates crowds and re-energizes an industry founded in black and white: silent films.
“People are discovering just how much fun it is,” said Model, who writes original scores to accompany cinema's first films.
Model is one of the most accomplished musicians and historians in his field today. As a full-time film accompanist, he has traveled across the U.S. and around the world performing alongside hundreds of silent films. Model is a resident accompanist at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and at the Library of Congress’ Packard Campus Theater. In his free time he traverses the country performing for school kids and history buffs.
These movies have a universal appeal. Using physical comedy, relatable plots and simplistic visual techniques, silent films have captivated audiences around the world for more than a hundred years.
For nearly 13 years, Boise has been a regular stop on Model's tour. As a silent film aficionado, he has a special fondness for Boise’s classic Egyptian Theatre.
“It’s a time machine," he said. "What’s great about Boise is that it’s unique to have a movie palace with a theatre organ from 1927 that gives audiences the same experience as people back then did."
Model's performances in Boise have exposed hundreds of Idaho school children to silent films in a location as period-authentic as The Egyptian.
“It’s amazing that there are kids in southern Idaho that have seen silent films in a movie palace. I can’t do that in New York,” said Model.
The maestro will return for a bevy of private and public performances. He'll play at the Idaho State Museum on Thursday, Feb. 13, for the presentation of a silent film shot in Idaho, courtesy of the Boise Philharmonic. Tickets are $13-$15. His next engagement, on Saturday, Feb.15, at 7:30 p.m., includes screenings of classic silent films—including Charlie Chaplin's The Adventurer, complete with a live performance of an original score from Model and performed by the Boise Phil—at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets range from $15-$30.