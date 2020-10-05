The recipients of the 2020 biennial Governor’s Awards in the Arts have been named by the Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little.
The awards recognize Idaho art organizations, artists and supporters that have contributed to Idaho’s culture through their work, as well as a lifetime achievement award.
This year's recipients are Boise dancer Tabish Romario, Boise filmmaker Karen Day and visual artist Randy Van Dyck a visual Artist from Boise for Excellence in the Arts; May-based saddle maker Nancy Martiny and Boise-based Norwegian Rosemaler Joanne Hultstrand for Excellence in Folk and Traditional Arts; In Support of the Arts; Gary Eller of Nampa and Dr. Nikki Halverson of Twin Falls for Excellence in Support of the Arts; John Anderson a music teacher from Salmon, Coeur d'Alene art teacher Michele Chmielewski, Moscow-based music teacher and Idaho Music Educators Association President Kathy Stefani for Excellence in Support of Arts Education; Opera Idaho General Director Mark Junkert of Boise and Prichard Art Gallery Executive Director Roger Rowley of the University of Idaho in Moscow for Excellence in Arts Administration; Innovation in the Arts; Rigby-based creator of the COVID Concert Series on Facebook Diana Thompson for Innovation in the Arts; and Boise-based arts volunteer and philanthropist Kay Hardy for Excellence in the Arts.
The awards will be presented publicly at ceremony in spring of 2021. The next cycle opens in 2022.