The Alexa Rose Foundation has created a new way for local artists to receive grants. It’s called the Alexa Rose Fellow Award, with a value of $25,000.
"The foundation has been really impressed with the quality of applicants to our grants this year, and for six years we’ve continued to award grants to all artists,” said Director and Board Member Karen Bubb. “The fellow is aimed at a mid-career or advanced artist that is still involved in the creative process.”
The foundation believes that creative, artistic work is important and hopes to encourage and recognize an artist who has made meaningful contributions to their field. It has three qualifications for the recipient of the grant: a mastery of artistic medium, a strong creative voice and potential for creative growth. Artists cannot nominate themselves; instead, a member of the community must nominate them. Nominations open Wednesday, July 15, and close Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The nominations form is available at the Alexa Rose Foundation website. It has space for letters of recommendation, a questionnaire and work samples. Artists must be 18 years of age or older and full-time residents of Ada or Canyon counties, or a member of an Indigenous Boise Valley tribe. Artists that have received grants from the foundation previously can be nominated and all artistic media are considered.
The Alexa Rose Foundation Board of Trustees will review the nominations and a winner will be announced in October.