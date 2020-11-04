Let’s face it: This has been an odd Halloween season. Cities around the country warned against trick-or-treating this year on account of the pandemic, but even so, homes across Boise got creative when it came to giving out candy, laying out pre-packaged goodies for roaming costumed kids.
With its expansive acreage, however, the Idaho Botanical Garden was able to keep up with tradition, soliciting submissions for its annual Scarecrow Stroll event. The idea is simple: Artists and companies build their own scarecrows, send them to IBG and garner votes from visitors throughout the month of October. This year, 13 scarecrows were submitted, and 7,500 visitors to the garden cast a total of 1,500 votes. Meet the 2020 on the next two pages!