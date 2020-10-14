Boise Weekly is unique among alternative newsweeklies in that we publish fine art on our covers. We do it because we own the corner on arts and culture reporting in the City of Trees, but for art-lovers, it’s also a chance to put something new and special up on their walls, or add to their collections. Every year, we collect the works that grace our covers and auction them off to benefit the artists themselves and others who apply for money through our arts grant program. It’s a win-win-win situation. The auction, which takes place digitally this year, has already begun, but you can still bid on some of the hottest local art in Boise until Wednesday, Oct. 21, at boiseweekly.afrogs.org. Happy bidding and good luck!