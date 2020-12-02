For more than a decade, the Visual Arts Collective has been a stalwart supporter of the arts—sometimes at a pretty great cost to itself. Now, a group of arts activists are calling for help to ensure it has a future.
“It was part fundraising, part wanting to honor the space and what it’s been for so many artists and community members over the years,” said Chelsea Harada about Love Letters for VAC, an effort she started with a group of friends to give some love to the venue and raise money to keep it afloat during the pandemic.
Love Letters for VAC is a multi-pronged effort that includes a fundraising campaign with a goal of $96,650, actual love letters to the venue pulled from around the Boise community and an art auction featuring works by local artists. The effort will culminate on Saturday, Dec. 12, with a massive online party staged at the VAC itself.
Harada herself is a member of Purring Mantis, an all-female band that performs at VAC, and is just one of the multi-disciplinary venue’s many beneficiaries. Apart from live music, it also hosts art installations and exhibitions, live theater (it’s the home stage of Alley Repertory Theater), the Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction and much more.
Another beneficiary has been Anne McDonald, aka Frankly Frankie, whose shows helped introduce burlesque to Boiseans. In March of 2016, the Idaho State Police’s Alcohol Beverage Control division threatened to revoke VAC’s liquor license over a perceived violation of the Gem State’s obscenity law stemming from one of McDonald’s performances. The VAC and the ACLU later sued the Idaho State Police and won, cementing VAC’s place in the Boise-area pantheon of venues that give tooth-and-nails support to artists.
“He really helped legitimize burlesque in Boise, in Idaho, because he welcomed it in his venue and then fought for it,” McDonald said of VAC Owner Sam Stimpert.