The path to self-discovery can be a long and winding one, but for some, art aids in the process. Jess Tornga is one such local artist who has created a series of self-portraits drawn on T-shirts while she wears them. She’s exploring how identity shifts, and seeks to understand more about herself through the creative process. Drawing her portraits while standing in front of a mirror, she found that the reflection separates her from the art. Discovering the relationship with her body tenuous, Tornga created these self-portraits to expand on the concept. Don't miss her show at LED on First Thursday, where these impressive works of art will be on display. The exhibition will also feature an ambient set by local DJ Fingerprince that should create the mood for maximum self-reflection.
6 p.m. FREE. LED, 1420 W. Grove St., Boise, ledboise.com.