If you are ready to shed those sweats you’ve been wearing for the past couple of years — and who isn’t?! — maybe the inspiration for your next closet of clothes will come from … somebody else’s closet?
JUMP is gearing up for its first ever Revive Fashion Runway Show, slated for Saturday, April 30, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. outside in the JUMP park. An alternate venue will be available in case of rain.
The show will feature only “wearable art and fashion with sustainable designs by creating pieces out of thrifted/recycled items,” according to the website. And, by partnering with the Idaho Youth Ranch, participating designers can get their first bag of items for free — all who sign up for the program will receive a special voucher for a complimentary shopping day at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse “to search for hidden treasures.”
In addition, JUMP is hosting weekly “Thrift Flip Meetups” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays until April 21 for anyone who wants to join in the sewing and designing fun, regardless of whether or not they wish to be a part of the show in April. Sewing machines and materials are available on site, said Katarina Terzic, JUMP social media manager and head of the fashion show project.
“We have bins of material available,” said Terzic, who said so far, more than 40 have signed up to participate in the fashion show, including a 6-year-old girl who last week was enamored of “shiny materials” to create her designs with.
Terzic said using only recycled materials forces people to use their imaginations. “When you’re limited is when your creativity really blossoms,” she said.
The Thrift Flip meetings have uncovered a number of apparel designs, said Terzic, from “something avant-garde and really cool to something they will wear every day. I just made a long skirt out of an old rug.”
Terzic said her own fashion designing journey started during the pandemic. “I love fashion,” she said, and especially during the “hunkering down” time she found she wanted to do something hands on. “I learned how to sew on my mom’s sewing machine,” she said, adding that with a few YouTube videos and “a lot of practice, basically, I taught myself.”
Then, Terzic took her new-found passion to her boss. “I thought it would be fun to throw a fashion show at JUMP, to lean into the sustainability effort … making something new out of something old.”
“She had these great ideas,” said Kathy O’Neill, community engagement director at JUMP, adding that with Terzic’s tenacity and perseverance, those ideas are coming to fruition.
“That’s what this place is all about,” O’Neill said.
The fashion show will present sustainable designs from recycled materials in four categories: Women’s, men’s, youth and pet.
The registration deadline to be a designer in the show is March 5; space is limited.
All of the fashion show events are free, including: being a design participant on the runway, taking part in the Thrift Flip Meetups, and attending the JUMP Revive Fashion Runway Show.
For more information, go to the JUMP website at jumpboise.org or email: katarina.terzic@jumpboise.org.