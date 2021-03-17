Boise artists John Taye and Richard Young go way back. They met in the 1970s in Boise State University’s Art Department when both were young faculty members. Today they are retired professors emeritus and are exhibiting together at the Capitol Contemporary Gallery in a show of new work titled “Still Lives.”
Taye is a master of many mediums: oil painting; wood and metal sculpture; and drawings in pastel, charcoal and pencil, encompassing landscape, still life, and figurative studies, adhering to a formalism that has historical and modern roots tempered by his own vision.
In both his paintings and sculpture Taye is strongly influenced by the Italian still-life painter Giorgio Morandi, whose subjects emphasized the internal relationships between various objects, and the 18th century French artist Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin. One also sees the influence of Dutch paintings of interiors, especially those of Vermeer. On the other hand, his landscape technique is generally looser, more plein air in effect. The casual poses of his figures resemble those of Edward Hopper.
This current body of oils continue Taye’s distinct marriage of landscape and still-life painting, crafting canvases which combine the two, thereby creating a palpable visual tension. It creates what Taye calls a “war of illusions” which fascinates him. In “Still Life with Boulder Painting,” a large-scale rock formation sits like a Buddha in a landscape setting in front of which a still-life study of various objects demonstrates this contest between 2- and 3-dimensionality. Loose fabric and a rock teetering on the bottom edge serve to bring it all into our space, in effect incorporating us in the composition. “Still Life with Table Rock” is another example of this, reflecting the same integration of background and foreground.
A particularly striking piece is Taye’s painting “Dancer with Beach Rock” in which the subject relaxes on the floor below the painting of a beach scene dominated by a pyramid-shaped rockpile. The posture of both the sitting dancer and her tote bag mimic the form of the rocks in the landscape behind. And the figure of the woman could be right out of a Hopper painting.
There are a number of smaller paintings presented in series comprising an array of bottles, oil cans, and nuts, as studies in form and character. In “Soldiers of Art,” an amusing large still life, Taye has tubes of artist’s paints standing around on end, crumpled from use, displaying a hang-dog demeanor. With their color stripes and logos they have a military look (ergo the title). The piece could well be called the walking wounded.
Of Taye’s wood sculptures two especially stand out. “Bone Form” is an outsized biomorphic rendering of a knee joint carved out of a solid chunk of walnut. Its abstract qualities and rich, dark surface reveal his innate sensibility to forms and materials found in nature. The most remarkable piece in this medium is “The Human Family,” a free-standing still life comprised of multiple carved bottles of varying heights, designs and attitude, the groupings placed in precise relationship to one another like family units. They rest on an undulating sheet of basswood, sculpted to look like drapery. All are made from scrap wood found around the studio and demonstrate an impressive level of craftsmanship.
Young’s new art, on the other hand, represents a different kind of formalism, one that he describes as “transcendental,” and a number of the pieces do have a mystical, almost occult, aura to them. Together they share the common theme of a national psyche in distress, and they resonate accordingly (one admirer called them “haunting”). He uses triangular and pyramidal forms as his central formal motif in dramatic scenes which in their various manifestations represent both the general and personal malaise in recent years.
Many of these small-scale, water-based oil paintings have an electric presence to them, induced by Young’s fiery palette. Works such as the powerful “Uprising” and the simmering “Smoldering Ashes” depict these “islands” in combustible states as if fueled by some angst-induced interior force. In another, the winds of discontent fan the flames of destruction. “Looking Inward” and “Formation” have a more dream-like, meditative quality with bright, pastel colors that seem to come at us in waves.
Some works here underscore Young’s surrealist bent. In “Alignment,” an island rendered in black and white sits reflected in a becalmed sea, its enigmatic presence and pronounced solitude being an emblem of isolation. The intriguing couple titled “Concealed” and “Reveal” depict single, room-size Hershey chocolate drops occupying minimalist interiors. And the pyramid of white feathery debris in “Meditation on a Dust Bunny” displays a playful ambiguity. These literal representations of the impossible and the inexplicable are very much in the spirit of that master of surrealism, René Magritte. And, as if in a nod to his co-exhibitor across the room, Young presents his own Morandi-esque still life, poised on a slippery slope in “A Precarious State.”
Bracketing the smaller work are two large rectangle-shaped paintings. In “Common Ground,” imposing cliffs bound in bands of pink ribbon face off like warring parties. It is power restrained, bringing to mind the artist Christo’s famous wrapping of the German Reichstag in fabric. In Young’s work, the open space between these two formidable structures represents an imposed pause in this standoff. The dramatic “In Unison” is inspired by the romantic painters J.M.W. Turner and George Inness. A romanticist himself, Young creates two land formations engulfed in a thunderous, storm-swept night with bonfires being the only sign of besieged life, recalling the Sturm und Drang era of German painting.
Taye and Young exhibit well together. There is an air of reciprocity between their respective works, and they are both versatile, prolific artists. Their art reflects long careers in the studio and academia. It is worth the effort to see for yourself.