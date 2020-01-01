January Arts Roundup
In the first month of the new year, a lot will happen in the Treasure Valley, arts-wise, and at a range of galleries and theaters, a theme is emerging—that of the blended experience.
It’s an age-old question: Does art imitate life, or does life imitate art? For sculptor Ann Gardner, the answer is a little bit of both. On Saturday, Jan. 18, Gardner’s sculpture exhibition The Shape of Air opens at the Boise Art Museum, and its concept asks important questions about the role of art in interpreting nature. Here, her hand-blown glass pieces blur the distinction between air and water, and offer new insights into art and matter.
At Boise Contemporary Theater, Wendy MacLeod’s play Slow Food will hit the stage starting Wednesday, Jan. 29. In a story of restaurant table service that’s too good for comfort, a couple celebrating its anniversary at a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs ends up with a waiter weaving himself into the dinner, as the vacationers take a look back at their life together in this smart comedy.
Finally, on Friday, Jan. 31, from 6-9 p.m., don’t miss the official announcement of this year’s Treasure Valley Reads title at MING Studios. The food-and-lit event, Mead and Read, will be where Boise can learn about Meredith May’s memoir, The Honey Bus-A Memoir of Loss, Courage, and a Girl Saved By Bees, while drinking mead (a honey-based adult beverage) and listening to excerpts from the book read by the folks from the Idaho Botanical Garden and Storyfort. Rediscovered Books will be on hand selling copies of the book, but the event is a great place to learn about future Treasure Valley Reads events, get connected with the program’s partners and set up for a year of hitting the books.
—Harrison Berry