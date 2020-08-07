Idaho gave women the right to vote in 1896 and 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Idaho Public Television, in partnership with Idaho Women in Leadership, is screening a new documentary made by the Emmy award-winning documentarian Jennie Sue Weltner in honor of the occasion. It's called “Ahead of Her Time: Women’s Suffrage in Idaho.”
“It’s a 24-minute documentary that traces what I call the 'pathbreaking to early suffrage.' It shows how far we’ve come in regards to voting rights,” said Weltner. “Yet there’s still a lot of work to be done.”
The screening on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. is hosted by the online streaming platform OVEE. It will also air on IPTV on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 8:30 p.m. People can create free accounts and through that participate in the online Q&A scheduled for immediately following the screening, moderated by IPTV Producer Marcia Franklin and including Weltner, Idaho Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, University of Idaho Assistant Professor of 20th-century American history Rebecca Scofield and Northwest Nazarene University student leader Mariela Esquivel-Rodriguez.
The documentary looks at how Idaho was the fourth state in the nation to give women voting rights, 24 years before it was ratified nationally in 1920. There are several Idaho women who fought for the right and are featured in the film, like Abigail Scott Duniway, who moved to Idaho to focus on supporting women’s suffrage; and Emma Edwards Green, the woman who created the Idaho State seal. Green designed the seal with women and men on equal footing, which was her way of foreshadowing her hope for women’s voting rights. Additionally, new information uncovered by Idaho archivists about Green’s life prior to coming to Idaho will be featured in the documentary.
Weltner said the history of women’s suffrage in America is a complex topic, especially in the west, which many states treated like a laboratory for experimental governing. The movement started on the east coast. Fifty years later, only two states had granted women the right to vote: Colorado and Wyoming.
In Idaho, many factors that contributed to how women were granted voting rights. It was first considered and even voted on in 1870, but that vote resulted in a tie. Weltner said there’s some agreement that women were awarded the right to vote in the west because they had worked so hard to get there—also, that granting women the right to vote would galvanize more women into making the journey to Idaho.
However, there were aspects of the early suffrage movement that may have an unsavory ring to modern ears, as many white women used boosterism to promote the idea of the movement as a ward against other suffrage movements, particularly those that would eventually give voting rights to non-white groups, ensuring they had more control.
“During the course of the Idaho suffrage movement, white women marginalized groups to gain power,” said Weltner. “Unfortunately that’s part of the legacy, and fast-forward to today and we’re still marginalizing people, and it’s a reminder of how sacred that right is and how hard all women had to fight for it.”
Weltner said getting the documentary together during the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult work, and the production crew completed the last shot on March 13. She said it was a race to get it done in time because of the pandemic, and although the pandemic required changes to the documentary, a few things she’s very proud they could make the documentary become a reality.
“The right to vote should never be taken for granted,” said Weltner. “I think we are still struggling with voting rights and this documentary is a poignant reminder of that.”