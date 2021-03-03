People view the world through subjective lenses but one way to open up different perspectives is to view the arts. Boise Art Museum is presenting a new exhibition that hopes to do just that, titled The World Stage.
“The exhibition sets the stage for important and respectful dialogue related to today’s world events. The project has been in development for several years, and the artworks in this exhibition have particular relevance to the current conditions of the world,” wrote Executive Director/CEO of the Boise Art Museum Melanie Fales. “All of the artists in this exhibition are transcending boundaries in some way—either through their subject matter or medium—and are confronting stereotypes and cultural myths as well as giving voice to their lived experiences and perspectives.”
The new exhibition starts on Saturday, March 6 and goes until July 11. The World Stage includes 90 contemporary pieces of art by 37 renowned American Artists. People can expect artists of all colors, ages, and genders. The World Stage has artworks from the last 50 years including some from famous American artists like Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Willie Cole, Helen Frankenthaler, Romare Bearden, Mildred Howard, Jo Feddersen, Jeff Koons, Jacob Lawrence, Hung Liu, Wendy Red Star, Robert Rauschenberg, and Kehinde Wiley. People can preview some of the art online now: boiseartmuseum.org/exhibition/the-world-stage.
The exhibit has sculptures, original prints, paintings, and installations. Fales said she loves everything in this exhibition and doesn’t know what would be her all-time favorite as she believes every piece is a work of art.
“I hope the very young will be enthralled by the bold, bright colors and the lively nature of the artworks in the exhibition,” she wrote. “I hope the more mature visitors will delve in further for the chance to have a dialogue about our current times and to confront difficult issues in conversation with these thought-provoking works of art.”
Since the pandemic, Boise Art Museum has struggled and had to find ways to keep afloat. They’ve received funds through grants, memberships, contributions, and sponsorships. New health precautions have been implemented to keep the doors open. In addition, BAM will be offering for the first time ever, a virtual gala.
“The World Stage presents the opportunity for the Boise Art Museum to expand cultural understanding,” wrote Fales, “and to explore important ideas related to human and civil rights through the experience of engaging with the artwork.”
—Fay Castronova