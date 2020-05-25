The i48 Film Competition and Festival is still on this year, as organizers have moved the annual competition, which sends teams of filmmakers on a 48-hour journey to wow a judging panel with their work, online.
On Friday, May 29, the registered teams will receive an information packet via email containing information about the genre of the film. They'll also get information about required lines of dialogue, characters and props. The entry fee is $10.
On Saturday, May 30, all teams will submit their finished films by 6 p.m. Judges will watch the films in their homes and announce their top picks on Friday, June 5. On Saturday, June 6, i48 will livestream the completed films at a time yet to be determined.
The first- and second-place winners in all divisions will receive a reduced cash prize due to the non-existence of ticket sales but all awardees will receive trophies.