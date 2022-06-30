The July exhibit at Capitol Contemporary Gallery is going to be a big one. The show opens on First Thursday, July 7 and runs until July 30. The gallery has been a staple of downtown Boise for the past four years.
“Capitol Contemporary Gallery strives to provide our artists, collectors, and the city of Boise with an exciting and always evolving space to exhibit, sell, and purchase high quality, original artwork from the very best artists in our community today,” it said in a press release about the show.
Owner Randy Van Dyck said that they do a group show twice a year and it represents all of the 25 artists at the gallery.
“We’ll have wine and snacks,” said Van Dyck, “and we haven’t really been able to do all of that for a while now so it’s kind of like a coming back celebration.”
The opening reception is from 5 to 9 p.m. The gallery is located at 451 S. Capitol Blvd. Admission is free. The gallery will serve wine from Vizcaya Winery and many of the exhibiting artists will be there.
With all 25 artists exhibiting, there will be lots of art to see in a variety of media. For example, Van Dyck listed off bronze, steel, wood, pottery, jewelry, oil, acrylic, photography, watercolor and paper collage. Price points start at $50 and go up to $10,000.
Contributing artists to the show are: D’Arcy Bellamy, Brooke Burton, Toby Davis, Karen Eastman, Francis Fox, Gary Holt Peer, Karen Klinefelter, Sue Latta, Jerri Lisk, Mark Lisk, Judith Lombardi, Anne Peterson, Lorelle Rau, Christine Raymond, Betsie Richardson, Susan Rooke, Cassandra Schiffler, John Taye, Rachel Teannalach, Josh Udesen, Randy Van Dyck, Linda Williams, Connie Wood, and Richard Young.