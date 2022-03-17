Garth Claassen is a professor at the College of Idaho and grew up in South Africa. His work has been displayed at the South African National Gallery, Cape Town, the Durban Art Gallery, the Tatham Art Gallery, Pietermaritzburg, the University of Kwazulu-Natal and has exhibited at the Stewart Gallery, the Boise Art Museum, the Herret Center, the College of Southern Idaho, The Takami Gallery, Treasure Valley Community College and the Idaho State Historical Museum. His new exhibit at Ming Studios, titled “Nothing to See Here,” is about the things we can see and what may be hidden underneath.
“One of the most formative influences on me was growing up in apartheid South Africa,” said Claassen in an artist statement, “especially during my art-student years when the country’s racist regime faced increasing resistance. The experience engendered in me a loathing for authoritarianism, bigotry and the sanctimoniousness that often seeks to cloak them. This has been open or implicit in much of my work since then, and has often taken the form of allusions to barriers — physical barriers, ethical barriers, and barriers to seeing and understanding.”
The exhibit’s opening reception is Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m., followed by a sketchbook share Saturday, April 2 at 3 p.m., and a community art talk Saturday, April 16 at 3 p.m. The show runs from March 19 to April 23. People can get more information at mingstudios.org.
“Nothing to See Here,” is actually two bodies of work that Claassen put together. Both are based loosely on a series he did over 20 years ago based on the Idaho State Seal. He said he’s intrigued by insignia, seals and badges because they seem to be based on a consensus of what a country is like but these things often don’t really represent what a country is.
“I’m making a statement about projected cultural facades,” said Claassen. “I feel people have a notion of a country and may say great things about it but when we look at the nuts and bolts, sometimes it doesn’t look as rosy.”
The first group of paintings is from a series called “Blind Spot,” that Claassen started around the time of “Me too.” He said he was struck by all of the people coming forward and professing their public distress. It’s a series of about 50 portraits that all share a somewhat blurred quality accompanied by watercolor sketchbook entries that are postcard size. He said the blurriness represents ethical blindness and corruption.
The “Nothing to See Here” pieces also variate in size. The work has bold abstract figures that are drawn over a background of textured collage created by layering paint. He’s been working in the same studio at the College of Idaho for over 20 years and the walls have become part of his creative process; by pinning the art up on the walls to paint, it has created its own surface that Claassen said leaves its own mark on the art … like a fingerprint.
He layers paint on large sheets of paper and blots it with mylar before he draws over it. The result is a kind of batik look behind the figures and it creates a cohesive and warm feeling when one looks at it. Most have a circular frame with some suggestion of a landscape. The larger ones have vignettes set inside of them and sketchbook drawings pepper the spaces in-between.
Claassen works mainly in oil stick but is also very drawn to texture. In his earlier work, he started in ceramic and moved into more figurative work but this series is very abstract. He said it presented more of a challenge.
“It was a bit harder,” he said. “You can tell right away if a realistic picture looks right. Abstract is a little harder because there’s just not one set of rules.”
His process with this work is what helps generate the paintings. He said he starts with a loose plan, puts the paint on and kind of sees what happens. That’s also how he intends to hang the work at Ming, and although moving the art for the exhibit will create a lot of empty space in his studio, he’s looking forward to it. “The walls will become bare and that’s always an incentive to make more stuff.”
People can get more information on the exhibit at mingstudios.org and find more information on Claassen and his work at stewartgallery.com and the collegeofidaho.edu.