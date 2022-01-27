A defining part of Boise culture is undoubtedly our love of the beautiful environment around us. Our access to outdoor spaces and activities is part of what makes Boise special, and we all want to see that preserved for generations to come. Climate change is a high-profile national issue, but efforts to address climate harm can start right here in Boise, Idaho.
That’s why this year’s Fettuccine Forum virtual lecture series from the Boise City Department of Arts and History, will focus on climate change and environmental history in Idaho and the West. Dr. Jen Pierce, a professor at Boise State in the Department of Geosciences, will open the series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
In her talk “Fires, Floods and Melting Ice: Can’t We Talk About Something Nice?” Pierce will take an hour to discuss the effects of climate change in Idaho, and explore solutions.
“Dr. Pierce’s talk will investigate records of wildfires, changes in streamflow and snowpack, and discuss solutions to climate change in Idaho from the Idaho Climate Literacy Education Engagement and Research (i-CLEER) network,” according to a Boise City Department of Arts and History press release.
The i-CLEER network is a Boise State research initiative that is working to inform and mobilize the next generation of Idahoans to address climate change.
Pierce specializes in climate education, at all levels from K-12 through college. She works through i-CLEER to provide solution-focused climate education to schools across Idaho.
All Fettuccine Forum talks will start at 6 p.m. (MT), and be held over Zoom. One person per household must register for these free events, you can register at boiseartsandhistory.org. Live American Sign Language will be available at each talk.
The other Fettuccine Forum lectures include a March 3 talk by Dr. Bradley Snow from Montana State University’s Department of History and Philosophy, examining the historic Coeur d’Alenes. The series closes on April 7 with a talk by Dr. Sara Dant, Chair of History at Weber State, who will explore questions about the balance between environment and economy.