The 13th-annual Family of Woman Film Festival in Sun Valley is going totally virtual this year and can be accessed free to the public. This year’s event is entitled “Women Who Won’t Be Stopped.”
“With a virtual Festival, we have the ability to expand our audience beyond the capacity of any theatre without worrying about social distancing,” Founder and Director Peggy Elliott Goldwyn wrote in a press release.
This year’s festival runs from Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 8-17, and features a bonus virtual screening and interview for all donors, and a virtual breakfast event. The five feature films will be available to people free through the Community Library Wednesday Sep. 9-13. All programs start at 6 p.m.
The Family of Woman Film Festival shows five different films from around the world every year about women’s status in different societies. This year the five films shown are The Perfect Candidate, a dramatic comedy from Saudi Arabia; Councilwoman and Apache 8, two documentaries from the U.S.; A Girl From Mogadishu, a drama from Somalia and the Republic of Ireland; and The King of Masks, a drama from China. People can find more information about the films and other events on the festival website.