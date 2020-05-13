Tattooing is a recognized art form, but sometimes the actual artistic influence behind someone’s body art can be obscure or undocumented. That’s why local tattoo artist Darcy Nutt has been compiling her sketches and drawings into an artist’s reference book—a difficult and time-consuming process, she said.
“I tried to do it four years ago but the amount of time it took to put it together was insane,” said Nutt. “I always say the first five years of my career I wasn’t a very good artist, but this book is my hand-picked best drawings. I worked 10 hours a day for three weeks.”
Nutt is being modest. A professional, Boise-based tattoo artist since 1999, she owns the nationally recognized Chalice Tattoo Studio and has won over 50 awards. She travels extensively, tattooing at conventions and in different shops across the U.S. Her book, entitled Darcy Nutt’s Pencil Sketches and Line Art, is 111 pages of tattoo design reference and can be ordered on the Chalice website.
She’s in high demand due to her artistic flexibility and her penchant for large projects like full sleeve designs. Nutt is a versatile tattoo artist who specializes in black and grey portrait style, stipple, color realism, and traditional Americana and Japanese style. Her sketchbook is a glimpse into how she begins her work.
The book contains over 600 designs that span more than 15 years, and it’s made to be utilitarian for tattoo artists. The pages are printed on a lightweight card stock and the front and back cover is screen printed with full color. Nutt said it will be available the last week of May and people can pre-order.
There are five chapters in the book named: Flowers, Humans, Birds, Animals and Random, a chapter filled with all the extras, from anatomically correct hearts to ships. Nutt said she keeps all of her drawings and has them filed by categories.
“I just went through and picked my favorites and grouped them by theme afterwards,” she said.
The production quality of the book was important to Nutt. She had it printed by a fellow tattoo artist who opened a print shop named Southern Cross Press in Austin, Texas, and consulted with the owner of Belzel Books, a store that specializes in tattoo reference materials. She said the page layout itself took an hour and a half for each page because she had a certain aesthetic in mind. It has a wide array of designs and showcases Nutt’s artistic ability.
“A lot of skills go into tattooing. It’s not just drawing, and also artists have to be flexible,” said Nutt. “Sometimes artists have too much hubris to change and modify designs. The book is something tattoo artists can look at for ideas.”
The intent of the book is to show line work or the sketch process of a design, and leaves all of the shading and color to the imagination. The result is a huge and heavy volume filled with drawings that Nutt has tattooed on people over the years. Some people might recognize a part of their own tattoos in the book.
“Putting things together is a big part of what we do as artists. I call myself a sleeve factory and I’ve definitely done thousands,” said Nutt. “I had a specific idea about this book and even though it’s an artists reference book, anyone who draws or likes tattoos might find it interesting.”