If there are two words that define this pandemic, they’d have to be “poor planning.” An Obama-era pandemic playbook was scrapped by the Trump administration, and in Idaho, lax public health measures over the summer resulted in chaos and confusion as students returned to school. So it was a little refreshing to hear that Laurie Pearman and Jenaleigh Kiebert got the ball rolling on their holiday gift box delivery service Mallow Merc months in advance of the holiday crush.
“We did some socially distant jogs over the summer just talking about long-term goals, and as we realized as the holidays got closer, shopping was going to look a lot different. We started looking into this starting in September,” Pearman said.
Mallow Merc is a bright concept for a dark time, combining passions for locally sourced and sustainable goods with demands for style and safety. Anticipating that local holiday makers markets and craft shows would be out of commission, and that many customers may be reluctant to head to downtown merchants for shopping blitzes, Kiebert and Pearman began approaching the folks who produce some of their favorite gift ideas and making bulk orders, arranging the goods into crafty gift boxes.
The packages come in a wide variety and come with charming titles. “Sustainable Snackage” ($56) contains a 6-inch bowl, handcrafted wooden tongs and a bag of pub mix nuts from City Peanut Shop, all swaddled in a bear-print beeswax wrap. “Home Springs” ($94) comes with a hand-poured Sun Valley soy candle, a floral tea towel, and a collection from Apis that includes bath salts, lip balm and a face mask. Each package comes with custom to/from and messaging, and a variety of gift wrap options.
What’s more, they deliver. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, Kiebert and Pearman will bring the gifts straight to your door—or that of the intended recipient—for free in the Treasure Valley, cutting down on contact and hassle.
Primary concerns for Kiebert and Pearman as they developed Mallow Merc were sustainability and locality. While some of the goodies come from afar, most come from makers and merchants that will be familiar to many Boiseans, like the aforementioned Apis and City Peanut Shop, as well as Janjou Patisserie, Push and Pour, Treeworks and Idaho Candle Company. They do not wrap in cellophane and use suppliers that apply high environmental and ethical standards. And it’s in an effort to replace lengthy and potentially hazardous shopping trips with beautiful gifts.
“I typically take a million years to find one small gift. That’s my M.O. That’s not realistic,” Pearman said.