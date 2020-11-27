For years, the Visual Arts Collective has been a pillar of the Treasure Valley arts community, playing host to everything from art exhibitions and burlesque shows to live music and stage plays (it's the home of Alley Repertory Theater). It has even helped throw the Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction.
Like a lot of venues, however, the VAC has been shuttered on account of the pandemic, and a group of arts activists have come together to save this pillar of the arts scene. Their effort is called Love Letters for VAC, and it has a deadline coming up for artists who want to show their support.
Part of the Love Letters for VAC program is an art auction that will run from Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 5-13, and if artists would like to participate by donating pieces to the cause, the deadline is fast approaching. To join in on the action and sign up for an art drop-off time, just fill out the online submission form and keep an eye on your email inbox for further instructions.
On Sunday and Monday, Nov. 29 and 30, volunteers will be available at a drop-off site to accept donated pieces. In addition to being auctioned off individually, the pieces will also be photographed and included in an art book that will itself be included in an online auction from Dec. 5-12.
The auction is just a piece of the Love Letters for VAC plan, which also includes actual love letters (you can send them to the VAC directly at Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City, ID 83714) and a GoFundME drive that hopes to raise $96,650—the amount organizers say is what it will take to get the venue through the pandemic. Created in late September, it has raised nearly $40,000 toward its goal.
Organizers have kept the fundraising lighthearted, and will throw a massive online party from the Garden City Space on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. For more info, check out the Love Letters for VAC Facebook, Instagram and GoFundMe pages.