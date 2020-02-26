The Boise State University School of the Arts Public Culture Initiative began a couple years ago by bringing in Heather Marion, a staff writer on the television series Better Call Saul. Since then, the staff has used its connections with the television and film world to bring working artists to campus.
“We’re trying to showcase the work we’re doing here at the school, but also offer something different to the community,” Jacky O’Connor, the Director of the Public Culture Initiative, said. “The public event culture part of the name speaks to that. We have a lot of lectures and talks here that are largely academic people or people somewhere in the upper echelons of their career. And we wanted to do something kind of different and fun. Smart but popular.”
As part of this series, costume designer Erin Orr will be in conversation with film professor, Ryan Cannon on Tuesday, March 3, to talk about her work on Season 2 of the Netflix series Trinkets, but will mostly focus on the movie Leave No Trace. Orr lives in Portland, Oregon, with her husband, who is a cinematographer; and her two children, ages 11 and 14. She said that the joy of walking onto a film set for the first time is lost on her kids having grown up on them, but her oldest is already showing interest in acting and theater.
Orr knew at a young age that she wanted to be in the film industry, and graduated from The University of North Carolina School of the Arts, but hadn’t planned on costume design as a career.
“I thought I was going to be a writer, director or producer, like many of us who go to film school. But I had a somewhat unconventional path to being a costume designer,” Orr said. “I started as a producer and produced a small independent movie called George Washington, which was a very low-budget movie, but I quickly realized how hard it is to raise money, real money, for a larger-sized film. In the meantime I worked as a production assistant for a movie that was being filmed in my hometown in the costume department and sort of fell in love with the whole costume design aspect of storytelling.”
Orr remembers when guests would come to her school, and how much it had an impact on her, and looks forward to her first visit to Boise.
—Elena Tomorowitz
Tuesday, March 3, 7 p.m., at the Boise State University Student Union Lookout Room, 1700 W. University Dr.