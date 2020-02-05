Driving past Morley Nelson’s Birds of Prey, the signage is hard to miss. But what one might not know by a simple drive-by is that aviary refuge actually contains 5% of the entire population of Prairie Falcons. A new podcast, Common Land, explores the creation of the Morley Nelson Birds of Prey conservation area and, by extension, public lands in the West.
“Oral history has a very limited audience,” said Matt Podolsky, a local filmmaker and biologist who helped create the series. “We just sort of realized some of the stories behind how the areas was established were really fascinating.”
Podolsky, who started Wild Lens, a film collective in Boise, partnered with Radio Boise to produce the podcast. He said the project was funded by a grant from clothing maker Patagonia. Podolsky considers himself a film editor by trade, so Radio Boise was a significant part of the audio engineering, he said.
There will be 10 total episodes, the first five of which will focus on the creation of the Birds of Prey conservation area, while the last five will focus on individual stories about the people involved. It took roughly 40 years of work and research to establish the area, much of which famous Idaho conservationist Cecil Andrus had to rush to finish in the few months after President Ronald Reagan was elected. Andrus sprang into action to establish the borders of the area in the two months between the election and inauguration.
The area is critical to the health of raptors in Idaho and the West. In fact, this is the only example of legislation determining the actual biological boundary of a species for a conservation area, according to Podolsky.
The podcast also looks at the creation of public lands, and some of the ugly truths behind them, including the displacement of indigenous peoples to establish these lands. While many Idahoans like to recreate on the public lands so vital to the state’s image, diving into the history was both harrowing and essential to tell the complete story.
“It’s important to look at how and why it happened the way it did,” Podolsky said.
A number of other episodes focus on the future, especially issues the area has with cheatgrass, an invasive species. While once dominated by sage brush, roughly 60% of the conservation area is now covered in cheatgrass, Podolsky said.
Common Land seeks to give an unflinching view of the creation of the Birds of Prey conservation area. The combination of the politics, science and even the ugly truth behind public lands makes for a compelling story.
“It’s a very unique example of science informing politics,” Podolsky said.