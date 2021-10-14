Ashley Dreyfus is known locally and now nationally and beyond after winning the PBR Arty Can Contest. Out of 4,200 entries, her art was chosen to grace millions of cans of PBR.
"About a month ago I remember walking into the grocery store just to grab something," said Dreyfus, "and I had a wild hair to go and look at the beer and the cans had just been delivered that day, like total dharma. To hold the can kind of solidified how cool it was."
A celebration event for Dreyfus is set at Push & Pour Thursday, Oct. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. She said she's been working on the event for two months and specifically chose Push & Pour because of its ongoing support. The event has McKenna Esteb performing, PBR giveaways, food available from Slow Riders Sandwiches, a photo booth, a giant art cut-out Dreyfus made and a lot of her art to purchase. People can also go to her website for more art.
Dreyfus said the whole experience has been amazing, from winning the contest to the support she's gotten from the company. When PBR put up billboards of her, she was blown away.
"I didn't even know that it was going to be there," she said, "I was just told there would be surprises. I drove by it and I just screamed. To see my name on a billboard was something I never expected. PBR has been awesome, they're giving so many artists a chance to get their work seen, as much as they call it a partnership it's felt more like a collaboration. They truly want to help artists become successful."
That's a great reminder for any other local artists who want to try because PBR just announced the 2022 10th Annual Art Can Contest. This year the company is increasing the prize money to $100k, opening submissions internationally and selecting 10 grand prize winners to try to open up the contest to more artists. People can get more information on the website.
"I'm so honored to have won and I hope this can inspire other people to go out and create freely and make these things possible," said Dreyfus. "Try to step outside the box, sit down and create and do what makes you feel best."