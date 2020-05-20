The Covid Cultural Commissioning Fund announced on May 20 the recipients of commission funds. There were 188 applicants and 69 local artists have been chosen.
Each artist will receive $1000 to create a piece of artwork that documents or reflects on the social or their personal COVID-19 experiences and a group of the artists were selected to use Surel’s Place to provide a space for them to fulfill their commissions.
Over 80 donors contributed a total of $69,000, including the ExtraMile Arena, the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts and the Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation. Some of the project themes include solitude, connection, community, mental health and self-expression during isolation. Some of the media proposed includes printmaking, dance, poetry, film, food, glass, music, theater, photography, sculpture and many more.