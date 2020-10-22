The Boise Weekly Cover Auction is one of our favorite art events of the year, and can you blame us? We're unique among alt-weeklies for putting fine art on our cover, and for the last 19 years, we've auctioned it off to have a good time and beef up folks' art collections—all while raising money for artists and our BW art grant program.
We did things a bit differently this year, throwing the art up on the online bidding forum AuctionFrogs, but the change paid off, and between Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, total bids came to $19,321!
The BW team watched the bids closely until the event closed at 9 p.m., and this year's most in-demand piece was Sue Latta's We're All Mad Here, which went for a whopping $1,040.
From the bottom of our hearts, we'd like to thank everyone who participated in this year's auction, and can't wait to see you again next year!