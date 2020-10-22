Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction 2020
Jason Jacobsen

The Boise Weekly Cover Auction is one of our favorite art events of the year, and can you blame us? We're unique among alt-weeklies for putting fine art on our cover, and for the last 19 years, we've auctioned it off to have a good time and beef up folks' art collections—all while raising money for artists and our BW art grant program. 

We did things a bit differently this year, throwing the art up on the online bidding forum AuctionFrogs, but the change paid off, and between Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, total bids came to $19,321!

The BW team watched the bids closely until the event closed at 9 p.m., and this year's most in-demand piece was Sue Latta's We're All Mad Here, which went for a whopping $1,040. 

From the bottom of our hearts, we'd like to thank everyone who participated in this year's auction, and can't wait to see you again next year!

