Boise Museums Gear Up for Reopenings
This spring, Boise’s downtown museums did not see flocks of young families walking through their halls, nor did they welcome the usual crowds of wide-eyed students. In the wake of COVID-19 they were forced to close, but as Idaho continues to progress through its phases of reopening, several of Boise’s most iconic museums have started to make preparations to once again open their doors to the general public.
The Boise Art Museum announced on May 27 it will reopen on Friday, June 5. It will require patrons to wear face masks, and has converted many of its exhibits into low-touch or no-touch displays. According to Marketing & Creative Services Coordinator Hana Van Huffel, no more than 50 patrons will be allowed in the museum at one time. The museum will have other social distancing measures in place, including sanitizing stations. BAM members can reserve a time online to visit it before opening to the general public on Tuesday-Thursday, June 2-4.
The Idaho State Museum has elected to do a phased opening once the Gem State reaches Phase IV of Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan. The museum’s first phase, which is currently scheduled to take place Monday-Friday, June 8-12, will only allow members of the Idaho State Historical Society admission to the museum. Members will have to schedule an entry time when getting tickets, and only 20 visitors will be allowed in each hour. A maximum of 40 patrons will be allowed in the museum at any given time.
It will more fully open to the general public on Saturday, June 13. Patrons will still have to schedule an entry time and only 30 people will be admitted each hour. During this time, a maximum number of 60 patrons will be allowed in the museum.
The Old Idaho Penitentiary will resume admissions on Friday, June 12. Guests are strongly encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time and, like the Idaho State Museum, will have a scheduled entry time. Guests of both museums must arrive within 15 minutes of their scheduled time to be allowed into the sites.
— Sydney Kidd