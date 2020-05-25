On Monday, June 1, Boise City Department of Arts and History will open the first round of applications for its annual Boise City Department of Arts & History Grants. With $150,000 to invest in local artists and their work, the city is set to open applications for grants ranging in size from $1,000 to $5,000.
The first round closes on Tuesday, June 30.
“When arts, history and culture are supported, our quality of life improves and our local economy benefits,” wrote Terri Schorzman, director of the Boise City Department of Arts and History.
Boise residents and people that have projects within city limits may apply. People who want to apply can also join a virtual meeting via Zoom that will walk them through the ins and outs of the process on Thursday, June 4, at noon. Applications can be found on Boise Arts and History website, and they must be submitted online.
A panel will review the applications, and disburse grants one the bases of community benefit, quality and management. In the past 23 years, the city’s grant program has awarded $1.5 million. The second round of grants will be open Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 7-Nov. 5.