In a field of 4,000 entries, a Boise artist has been selected as a top five finalists in Pabst Blue Ribbon's Can Art Contest.
Ashley Dreyfus' artwork, iconic around downtown Boise, has the chance to be featured on millions of PBR cans.
The company announced the top five finalists Friday.
Voters will now select the top three finalists. You can vote on the PBR website through 11 a.m. Feb. 24. The top three will be announced Feb. 26.
PBR is commissioning work from the top 25 finalists throughout the year. There are cash prizes for second and third place, and the winner gets $10,000 and their design on millions of PBR cans.
Dreyfus' art is peppered around Boise. The sunshiney colors coupled with uplifting scenes provide little snapshots of visual delight, like mini oasis. It would be pretty neat if the rest of the world got to experience that too.