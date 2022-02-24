Armando Marino, Untitled [Couch with legs/feet], from the “Herencia Colonial” Series, 2003, watercolor on paper, 40 x 60 inches, Collection of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Gift of Linda and Irwin Berman, in memory of Linda.
Elsa Mora, Lagrima and La busqueda (top: Tear; bottom: The Search), 2014,cut paper, 62 x 21 inches, Collection of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Museum Purchase Supported by John Fisher & Jennifer Caldwell.
Alejandro González Méndez, Conducta impropia (with green eyes), 2008, color photograph, 24 x 25 inches, Collection of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, General Acquisition Fund Purchase.
Courtesy of Boise Art Museum
Jonathan B Smith/Courtesy of Boise Art Museum
The Boise Art Museum is bringing a collection of Cuban art from the collection of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art and compiled by guest curator Jill Hartz.
“Cuba has a diverse culture and complex history that is both fascinating and often misunderstood,” said the press release about the art. “Paradox, dark humor, beauty, sadness, and vulnerability connect the works on view in the exhibition ‘Contemporary Cuban Art.’ Guest Curator Jill Hartz has conceptualized this exhibition through the lenses of history, identity, and materiality as a structure to draw visitors into their own paths of discovery of contemporary Cuban art.”
The exhibition runs from March 5 to May 22 and features artists that are living in the U.S. and Cuba. People can get more information and pricing at boiseartmuseum.org.
Jill Hartz, the executive director of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art from 2008 to 2019, also visited Cuba nine times. During her visits she was able to learn more about the island, meeting many different curators, artists, collectors and art historians.
Cuba has a huge demographic with a blend of African, European, South American and North American influences and the art is considered to be incredibly diverse. Many Cuban artists create under the genre of modernism, a Western art movement that represents a shift in art to reflect modern times and began during the Industrial Revolution.
“Jill Hartz has conceptualized this exhibition through the lenses of history, identity and materiality as a structure to draw visitors into their own paths of discovery of contemporary Cuban art,” said the release. “Most of the Cuban artists, whose artworks are featured in the exhibition, have benefited from a free education and meticulous training from a young age. Their extensive knowledge of Western art history and their honing of practice and technique have provided strong foundations for their individual visions and expression.”