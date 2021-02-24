As the saying goes, one person’s trash is another’s treasure, and artist Brigette Nelson is breathing new life into that old idea.
“Every piece I make is different because it’s about seeing something really beautiful in something that’s been discarded,” said Nelson, owner and operator of The Garden City Projects. “Reducing and reusing is important to me, and it’s nice to turn what some would call garbage into something really beautiful to look at.”
The Garden City Projects is Nelson’s studio, based in Rawhide Cycles in Garden City. The physical location of the studio and art collective has changed over the years, but Nelson has continued to make art. She works in a lot of different mediums, but her jewelry made out of recycled material is very stylish and amazingly, pretty affordable.
Nelson is a multifaceted artist. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from University of Denver and she’s worked for a jeweler, a public sculptors studio that worked in glass and steel, and a blacksmith’s shop. She began collecting scrap and making small sculptures and jewelry. Nelson has also designed and built a coffee shop, works on custom sculptures and chandeliers and built the checkout stand, shelving units and benches at Roots Zero Waste Market in Garden City.
“I started to combine all of the techniques I learned,” said Nelson, “and from there I did a lot of commission work and ended up here.”
She opened The Garden City Projects in 2016 after she moved to Boise in 2015 and fell in love with the city. It began as shop and a community art space where she and other local artists came together. The store sold local art and hosted concerts, private events and art shows. It was just a fun place to hang out, and a lot of the local community would spend time there.
Eventually Nelson joined forces with two other local artists and opened Maven in downtown Boise. Maven was definitely more of an art collective. The vintage boutique hosted monthly art shows, featured a barbershop and sold local and regional artists’ works.
“It’s always been about community for me, and I’ve been fortunate to find people to learn from, and moving here I just wanted to share and provide opportunities,” Nelson said.
Maven closed in May — the space is now home to Mullet Proof Hair Co. — and Nelson moved into her current location. She said she’s a bit of a pack rat, and that probably works to her favor. Working with a lot of reusable scraps is also helpful. “It’s easier and nice to use free material because it gives me the ability to have artistic freedom without financial drawback,” she said.
Nelson can be contacted with custom projects, but she also sells jewelry and other small trinkets online that start around $6 for a keychain. People can also find her art at The Vervain Collective, House of Flowers, Mixed Greens and the Boise Art Museum Store. A personal favorite of hers are piston ring earrings she made from metal scraps at Rawhide.
People can see what she’s working on and browse her work online at thegardencityprojects.com.