When many residents of the Treasure Valley think of Boise Art Museum’s annual Art in the Park, they picture roaming various artist booths, listening to live music and participating in children’s art tent projects in Julia Davis Park. However, as with many events during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s 66th annual event will be taking a more virtual route.
“While we will not be together in person, we look forward to continued collaboration and community building online!” BAM Marketing and Creative Services Coordinator Hana Van Huffel wrote.
According to a press release, BAM will be hosting an online fundraiser called Art in the Park Marketplace from Thursday, Sept. 10 to Friday, Sept. 18 where patrons can browse and purchase wares from more than 100 local, regional and national artists and craftspeople on an online store.
Additionally, 75% of profits from each purchase on the Marketplace will directly support the artists.
In the past, Art in the Park has been BAM’s most significant source of revenue each year. It helps fund the museum’s non-profit operations including exhibitions, collections, and educational programs each year. The proceeds from Art in the Park Marketplace will also go toward sustaining the museum financially.
“We hope very much that you will join us online this year to support and celebrate the fantastic participating artists, as well as the Boise Art Museum,” Van Huffel wrote.