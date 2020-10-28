Halloween is still on the horizon, but after its Spooktacular Stroll, which went down on Oct. 24, Jack’s Urban Meeting Place is shifting its feet and getting ready for its annual Dia de Muertos celebration, which will rank as among the largest in the Treasure Valley.
“There’s a large population that already celebrates this, but it’s an incredibly powerful holiday that celebrates loved ones we’ve lost, and especially during this pandemic, when we’ve lost loved ones and not been able to have a funeral,” said JUMP Community Engagement Director Kathy O’Neill.
This year’s events will be primarily virtual, but will still include staples like traditional altars, dances, music and panel discussions. On Sunday and Monday, Nov. 1 and 2, JUMP will host performances from St. Mary’s Catholic School Dancers, Kelli Brown, Norma Pintar, Anna Maria Schachtell and many more from 5-7 p.m., and to keep attendees in the mood, pan de muertos and hot cocoa will be served.
In addition, JUMP has also compiled a collage of black-and-white photos of dead loved ones from around the community, turning them into a single, 18-by-20-foot image. The collage has been a staff-favorite project.
“We’re all interested in seeing the photos of loved ones we’ve submitted, but to see them laid out—you kind of get sentimental,” O’Neill said.
Times have been hard for artists, but since 2014, the Alexa Rose Foundation has been making them a little easier with its grant program. This year, the foundation was set to kick off a fellowship program, with fellows receiving $25,000 to pursue their artistic goals. In its inaugural year, however, it elected to choose not one but two fellows: Buffie Main and Brett Perry.
Boiseans know Main best as the artistic director of Alley Repertory Theater. She is also a member of the Lincoln Center Directors Lab in New York. With her fellowship funds, she will educate, develop new programs and conduct education to further her work as AD for Alley Rep.
Perry came to Boise as a dancer for the Trey McIntyre Project, and has since established himself as one of the most visible dancers in the city, performing frequently with numerous companies like Ballet Idaho and LED. His fellowship will be used to create a residency for dancers and establish a performance space at Meadowlark Farms in Nampa, which will “share stories through food and movement practices.”