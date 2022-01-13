Two new exhibitions open Jan. 18 at the Blue Galleries located in the Center for Visual Arts at Boise State University — “A Delicate Balance” by Richard A. Young and the “2022 Annual Student Juried Exhibition Works.”
The Young exhibition includes over 40 painting and mixed media works by the artist exploring loss and recovery, equilibrium and flux, and the past and present. Young retired in 2018 from 24 years as Department Chair, Professor of Painting and Drawing, and former Gallery Director in the Deptartment of Art, Design, and Visual Studies at Boise State.
The “2022 Annual Student Juried Exhibition Works” in all media have been selected by juror Crystal Z Campbell for this year’s annual student juried exhibition. It is a showcase of outstanding creative work recently produced by undergraduate and graduate students at Boise State University.
The exhibitions run from Jan. 18 through March 30. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. The show is at the Blue Galleries located on the first floor in the Center for the VIsual Arts. Admission is free and open to all. Facial coverings are required in all Boise State indoor spaces. Pay parking is available in the Brady Garage (on Earle St. just across from CVA).
—BW Staff
