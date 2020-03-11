Malia Collins and Ballet Idaho
Boise State University’s MFA program is set to celebrate its 20th birthday. In honor of two decades of operation, its Creative Writing wing will celebrate with a public reading from current Idaho Writer in Residence Malia Collins, who is also an assistant professor of English at the College of Western Idaho. Her works include publications in numerous literary magazines and a pair of Hawaiian children’s books.
In January, Collins spoke with Boise Weekly about traveling across Idaho for her residency, her interest in the supernatural, and what all this has to do with her Hawaiian heritage.
“I grew up with a really superstitious mother,” she said. “We had a list of superstitions on the fridge. She expects that same sort of reverence in her family. And Hawaii also has really great ghost stories.”
Catch her at the Hemingway Western Studies Center on the Boise State campus on Friday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m.
For something onstage, check out Ballet Idaho’s Light/Dark at the Morrison Center on Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14. This collection of dances emphasizes the interplay of illumination and shadow through the visions of a multitude of choreographers. Check out pieces by Alejandro Cerrudo (“Off Screen,” which was inspired by classic cinema), the world premiere of a work by Australian Craig Davidson and “Something About Night” by New York-based Lar Lubovitch. Drawing the program to a close will be “Love Fear Loss,” which will be accompanied by Del Parkinson. Tickets are $38-$61.
—Harrison Berry