We here at Boise Weekly would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Fiction 101 contest. As always, it’s a chance to learn about what’s on the minds of our readers.
The submissions this time around were in the main pretty dark. There was a lot of death and ghosts and such. But when our judges sat down to determine the winners, they saw another trend: promising stories that would be successful after a few more passes with the red pen. Several of the pieces we read this year seemed strikingly familiar to stories from years past, and had been edited into winning form. If your Fiction 101 entry didn’t take home the prize in 2020, consider revisiting it next year.
In the past, BW has partnered with Rediscovered Books on its reading party, with winning authors and other attendees crowding into the downtown shop to meet the writers and judges. This go around will be different. With the winners picked, BW and Rediscovered have a virtual reading party in the works slated to take place on First Thursday (remember those?), Jan. 7. Keep an eye out for more details.
If the literary arts aren’t your thing, perhaps the visual arts are. The Boise State University Department of Art, Design, and Visual Studies is hosting the 2021 annual Student Juried Exhibition. Open to all Boise State students, the exhibition submission period began on Dec. 3, and runs through Friday, Jan. 15. The judge this year is Julio César Morales, whose own work centers around immigration, underground economies and labor. This exhibition will be online-only as the university awaits the full reopening of The Blue Galleries, which have been largely closed off to the public on account of the pandemic. For more information see online or send an email to Gallery Director Kirsten Furlong at kfurlong@boisestate.edu.