Longtime downtown Boise staple Art Source Gallery announced in a press release it is moving from 1015 Main St. to 1516 W. Grove St., into the Linen District, just a few blocks west. It will remain at its current location through Dec. 24. A Grand Opening at the new space is slated for First Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. “It’s Groundhog Day," said Gallery President Genie Sue Weppner, "and a traditional time to celebrate rebirth and renewal."

Weppner said the gallery will hold a holiday market in its Main Street location through Dec. 24, then close for the move during January. "Our artists look forward to welcoming the public to our new space, where we’ll have room for more members, invited guest artists each month, curated consignment space, and a gift shop dedicated to cards, decorative glass work and similar small pieces.”

