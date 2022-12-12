Longtime downtown Boise staple Art Source Gallery announced in a press release it is moving from 1015 Main St. to 1516 W. Grove St., into the Linen District, just a few blocks west. It will remain at its current location through Dec. 24. A Grand Opening at the new space is slated for First Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. “It’s Groundhog Day," said Gallery President Genie Sue Weppner, "and a traditional time to celebrate rebirth and renewal."
Weppner said the gallery will hold a holiday market in its Main Street location through Dec. 24, then close for the move during January. "Our artists look forward to welcoming the public to our new space, where we’ll have room for more members, invited guest artists each month, curated consignment space, and a gift shop dedicated to cards, decorative glass work and similar small pieces.”
Treasurer Amy McRae said the new location is a great choice.“Our beautiful new space is only a few blocks from the Main Street location," McRae said, "and easily accessible from the connector. Plus we’ll have our own parking lot. We’re excited about the move, especially with the planned redevelopment of the Linen District and our block of Grove Street.”
According to the press release, Art Source is Boise’s largest and oldest continuously operating gallery. It is member-owned and collaborative, where everyone works and contributes to the gallery’s success. “We will continue to be the Treasure Valley’s primary source for fine art paintings, sculpture, ceramics, fiber, photography and jewelry,” Weppner said. “But now we’ll also have room for classes and special events. We look forward to welcoming our customers to our new space in the new year.”